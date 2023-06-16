In the wake of the Houston Astros' cheating scandal, NBA star LeBron James added his voice in 2020 to the growing chorus of athletes criticizing Major League Baseball (MLB) for its lackluster response.

The scandal involved the Astros allegedly using a centerfield camera to steal pitching signs during their 2017 championship season.

Taking to Twitter, the 35-year-old LA Lakers player didn't hold back his thoughts on the matter. He called out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for what he perceived as a weak response to the Astros' actions.

“Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your...”

James urged the baseball commissioner to listen to the players, who were expressing their disgust, anger, and disappointment over the situation. He emphasized the need for MLB to take action to rectify the issue.

The MLB's response to the cheating scandal, announced after an investigation, fell short of the expectations of many baseball fans. The league stripped the Houston Astros of only four draft picks and imposed a $5 million fine.

Additionally, general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season. Surprisingly, the Houston Astros players themselves were granted immunity in exchange for their testimony during the investigation.

Houston Astros' cheating scandal

The Houston Astros have once again reached the pinnacle of baseball, making it to the World Series for the third time since their infamous cheating scandal tarnished their championship victory in 2017.

The scandal, considered one of baseball's biggest cheating controversies in recent years, involved the Astros using the center-field camera feed to steal opponents' signs.

In the 2017 season, a player from the Astros would act as a "runner," relaying the stolen signs to teammates in the dugout and eventually to the batter, according to the investigation.

The bench coach at the time, Alex Cora, played a significant role in orchestrating the scheme. He would call the video review room early in the season to obtain the signs, which were sometimes relayed via text messages to devices in the dugout.

As the season progressed, Cora arranged for a television monitor to be installed outside the Astros' dugout, displaying the center-field camera feed for the players to watch.

To signal the upcoming pitch type, players would bang on a trash can or use a massage device called a Theragun.

One or two bangs indicated an off-speed pitch, while no banging indicated a fastball.

The fallout from the scandal resulted in severe repercussions for the Houston Astros. Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in January 2020, and the team was fined $5 million along with the loss of several top draft picks.

However, much criticism was directed towards MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred for not punishing any of the players involved and not vacating the Astros' World Series title from 2017.

The scandal's impact extended beyond the Astros organization. Manager Alex Cora, who had been implicated in the scheme during his time as the Astros' bench coach, parted ways with the Boston Red Sox, only to be rehired less than a year later.

Carlos Beltran, the newly hired manager of the New York Mets and an outfielder for the Astros in 2017, resigned before managing a single game for the team.

It is still a stain on the team's legacy, and it continues to spark debate among fans and experts about the appropriateness of MLB's punishment.

The Houston Astros' journey to redemption will undoubtedly be met with intensified scrutiny, reminding everyone of the importance of fair play and the consequences of compromising the integrity of the game.

