Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women's Soccer Team standout Mallory Pugh exchanged vows on December 10, 2022, in front of family and friends at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia.

Pugh recalled her discussion with Swanson early in their relationship when interviewing for Sports Spectrum. She had told him that placing God at the core of their relationship would be the only way they would succeed.

“When Dansby and I first started dating, I told him if we’re going to be a thing and we’re going to have a future together, Jesus and God, that is our foundation,” Pugh said, “I look back at the past four and a half years, and it’s amazing how much growth that we both have had in our faith.”

“One thing I did learn through this whole process of kind of finding myself again on the field, but also the spiritual growth that I’ve had, was just letting God take it all,”

“Letting Him take it all and whatever He wants me to do, I’m going to do.”

Swanson played during his whole career close to Lake Oconee in Georgia, where they had a stunning view of the lake while exchanging the vows. The bride and groom exchanged rings crafted by Jason of Beverly Hills as Pugh made her way down the aisle in a custom-made Anne Barge gown. Pugh gave each of her bridesmaids an Air Force Ones.

Swanson and Pugh have each achieved success in their specialized industries. For many years, Swanson has been a great shortstop in Major League Baseball, even contributing to the Braves' 2021 World Series victory.

The two continue to be one another's biggest fans, and they can often be seen doing so during their respective games.