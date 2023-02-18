In 2001, legendary New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera's World Series blunder ended New York's dynasty dreams. This occurred in a dramatic Game 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mariano's mistake made way for the underdog Diamondbacks to defeat the three-time defending World Series champion Yankees 3-2.

Mariano Rivera's own throwing error led the Yankees to lose the World Series on the verge of the team's fourth straight title. It was highly unusual given that he was known for being one of the greatest closers in the game.

"That's baseball. There's nothing I can do about it," said Rivera, referring to the legacy-building defeat.

The 1996 World Series victory was Arizona's first and only World Series title in franchise history. While it was an immensely proud moment for the team, it feels like a very long time ago now.

New York Yankees reclaimed the World Series glory in 2009

The New York Yankees celebrate after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

In 2009, the Yankees returned to the World Series for the first time in six years and defeated the Phillies, 4-2, winning their 27th World Series championship.

"The Yankees win the World Series, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games!" -Baseball By BSmile

It was a momentous occasion for Yankees fans who had been patiently waiting for the team to make its return to the top.

With the Yankees gearing up for a big 2023 campaign with sky-high expectations, it will be interesting to see if they can deliver the World Series championship.

