Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger finds himself embroiled in a legal battle after his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Finestead, made serious accusations of domestic abuse against him and their 10-month-old daughter.

The allegations came to light during an interview conducted by Chicago radio station 670 The Score's "Perkins & Spiegel" show, prompting Major League Baseball (MLB) to launch an investigation into the matter.

In the interview, Finestead detailed her claims of abuse, painting a disturbing picture of her relationship with Clevinger. She accused him of being physically abusive towards her and their infant daughter, recounting incidents of him throwing an iPad at her while she was pregnant and allegedly strangling her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She also expressed concern for their child's well-being and accused Clevinger of withholding their daughter's belongings, including essential items like her birth certificate and car seat attachment.

“He’s just so full of himself and such a narcissist that he will deny, lie and project every day. That’s just who he is. “You really deserve hell, I“I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant, withhold ALL of her belongings, we have none of our stuff, still not even her birth certificate or her car seat attachment.” : she wrote.

Clevinger vehemently denies these allegations and dismisses them as attempts to gain attention and clicks. Clevinger's legal team reportedly considered legal action, including the possibility of issuing a cease-and-desist letter for defamation.

Mike Clevinger and Olivia Finestead's relationship history

Mike Clevinger and Olivia Finestead

American pitcher Michael Anthony Clevinger plays for the Major League Baseball (MLB) Chicago White Sox. He has previously played for the Cleveland Indians and San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball.

Clevinger debuted in the MLB in 2016. Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract on December 4, 2022, with a mutual option for a $12 million 2024 season salary or a $4 million buyout.

Clevinger has three daughters. On May 2, 2016, the first daughter was born. On March 20, 2017, the second daughter was born.

His ex-girlfriend Olivia Finstead, a 24-year-old businesswoman and the creator of the PMS Less line has gained notoriety after accusing Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger of domestic abuse.

The two of them have a 10-month-old child together. Finstead is well-known for her business ventures, but recent events have brought attention to her personal life as a result of the serious accusations she has leveled.

olivia Finstead, the creator of PMS Less, established her brand by selling items intended to alleviate premenstrual syndrome. The fact that she is Clevinger's ex-girlfriend and the mother of their child, however, is what has made her famous.

Finstead alleges that she was physically abused while she was pregnant, including being strangled and having an iPad thrown at her by Clevinger. She also alleges that their 10-month-old daughter has been mistreated.

She referred to him as an "evil person" in a now-deleted Instagram story from January 24, where she also shared a picture of the marks she said Clevinger's actions had left on her body. He was accused by her of being a narcissist, denier, liar, and projector.

The outcome of this investigation will not only have implications for Clevinger's baseball career but will also shape the lives of those directly affected by these troubling allegations.

Poll : 0 votes