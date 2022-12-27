With the Houston Astros taking the victory for the season of 2021, many celebrated while many have not, and that included Mike Trout.

Widely known as a team that is both loved and hated by MLB fans, the Astros were a dark horse that many were not cheering for due to a 2017 scandal.

While many suspected the team of cheating, it wasn't until 2019 that Mike Fiers admitted it. Many were shocked and appalled by it, leading to players such as Mike Trout, who is known for being mild and diplomatic, speaking out harshly against the team.

“You don’t know what helped them or what not,” he said. “But if you know what’s coming, it’s going to definitely help them. I don’t know if you take the trophy away or take the rings away, but they should definitely do something.”

Trout was not all that amused by the punishment received by the team. He believes that they got off lightly. The organization was fined $5 million and the team's managers were fired for the same. Trout, however, believes the players themselves should have received some punishment as well.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 Mike Trout shares his thoughts on the Astros’ sign stealing scandal, and isn’t happy with the punishment Mike Trout shares his thoughts on the Astros’ sign stealing scandal, and isn’t happy with the punishment https://t.co/LPU9iX0soo

Many, other than Trout, were also disappointed by the Astros maintaining their World Series trophy. The player's statement was just one of those that resonated the most with fans of the sport.

After a disappointing season, what does Mike Trout have in store for Los Angeles Angels?

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout has been selected to the All-MLB First Team for the third time.

Congratulations to Mike Trout (OF) and Shohei Ohtani (SP, DH) on being named to the These two 🤩Congratulations to Mike Trout (OF) and Shohei Ohtani (SP, DH) on being named to the #AllMLB Teams! These two 🤩Congratulations to Mike Trout (OF) and Shohei Ohtani (SP, DH) on being named to the #AllMLB Teams! https://t.co/R5Cbq4nVT0

After a poor 2021 season, many Angels fans were disappointed with Trout's performance and his acceptance into the All-MLB first team.

Fans wanted results and with rumors of Trout leaving the team for another, Angels fans were especially outraged. However, rumors of him getting traded don't seem to have much substance as the Angels have already paid a whopping $426.5 million for Trout to have him for the decade.

But with Trout's injuries giving him trouble last season and his continued health issues, it does bring doubts to some.

However, it can't be disputed that Mike Trout is one of the greatest players of his time and he has the potential to turn the tide in his favor.

