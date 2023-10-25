ZMookie Betts has established himself as one of the greatest hitters in the MLB. He has earned seven All-Star honors and won two World Series titles since entering the league in 2014.

However, Betts also has a huge passion for basketball and played the game through his time in high school. The Los Angeles Dodgers star has also professed his love for the sport on several occasions.

In March 2021, after winning the World Series with the Dodgers, Betts announced the launch of his very own AAU basketball team. In an Instagram post, he said:

“My love for basketball runs deep, and I want young men to have the opportunity to develop on and off the court."

Betts revealed that the cost to try out for the team was $40 and players were provided lunch and an evaluation t-shirt. The registration was open to students between the age group of 15 to 16 who would be part of the class of 2023 and 2024.

As part of the health and safety protocols, Betts said that students need to sign in and get their temperature taken before partaking in any on-court activities.

Mookie Betts net worth: How much is the Los Angeles Dodgers star worth in 2023?

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts

As per multiple reports, Mookie Betts has a net worth of around $50 million in 2023. He has made a fortune through his MLB career.

Per Spotrac figures, Betts signed a mammoth 12-year, $365 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. The deal included a $65,000,000 signing bonus, with $365,000,000 in guaranteed money.

Reports suggest that Betts, who played with the Boston Red Sox from 2014 to 2019, has made around $106,634,598 in career earnings across 10 years in the league. He has made a reported $90,784,598 in base salary, $15,750,000 in signing bonuses and $100,000 in incentives.

Betts' net worth is also boosted through his endorsements. The five-time Silver Slugger Award winner has signed deals with top brands including Oakley, Addidas, BodyArmour, Axe Bats and Baden Sports among others.