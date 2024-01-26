When Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna's 50/50 Foundation contributed to UCLA Mattel children’s hospital in a bid to uplift families in need

Mookie Betts is a seven-time All-Star and an integral part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster. The Dodgers are primed for a World Series push in 2024 and Betts will play a huge role in determining how far they go in the upcoming season.

Betts is not just a superstar on the field but a terrific role model off it. He and his wife, Brianna Betts, founded the 50/50 Foundation with the ambition of helping youngsters achieve their potential by breaking the barriers that hold people back.

In furtherance of their mission, the 50/50 foundation created the 'Betts On Us Fund,' which provides financial help for the families of pediatric patients, so they can access care and support.

In September last year, Brianna and Mookie Betts, along with members of the 50/50 Foundation, visited UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. They announced the first of several donations to the hospital, the monetary value of which was undisclosed.

Betts told UCLA Health:

“Our main goal is to be a supporting cast to children in need. While we are adding new programs to our year-round activations, we will be reactive to different needs within the community as they arise.”

UCLA Health and the Los Angeles Dodgers have a longstanding connection, which was how Mookie Betts originally came to see the work UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital does and gave him the idea of a partnership.

“The UCLA-Dodgers partnership shined a light on what UCLA is doing and allowed my wife and I to have a front-row seat,” Betts said.

“After meeting the staff, we felt like it would be an amazing partnership that aligns with our goals of giving blessings to children no matter the circumstances.”

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers will be hoping to drown out the noise in the 2024 season

The Dodgers have been big spenders in 2024 and with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernández headlining their winter activity, expectations are sky-high. The pressure is on in LA and if the Dodgers get off to a bad start, fans and the media will let them know about it.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to reporters at the end of December and underlined their expectations for the 2024 season:

"I don't think the expectations have changed. I think that the roster has certainly been enhanced with some great talent, with great people, the goal is to win the World Series."

Given the star power the Dodgers have added to a roster that already boasted Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, on paper they look the team to beat in 2024.

