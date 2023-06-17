Derek Jeter, the former star player for the New York Yankees, enjoyed a long and successful career in Major League Baseball, earning a stellar reputation both on and off the field. However, his recent venture as the CEO of the Miami Marlins has caused a rapid decline in his once-pristine image.

Over the course of a few weeks, Jeter's PR magic seems to have evaporated, leaving him with a trail of questionable decisions and public relations blunders.

His ability to navigate controversies and maintain a positive public image seemed effortless. Jeter's reputation was built on his professionalism, his avoidance of controversy, and his ability to connect with fans and the media.

After retiring from professional baseball, Jeter expressed his desire to own a baseball team. In 2017, he became part of a group of investors that purchased the struggling Miami Marlins.

However, Jeter's management of the team took a sharp turn, resulting in a string of detrimental decisions that shook the confidence of fans and the media alike.

"Derek jeter spent 20 years building up his reputation and good will, that he has really ruined it over the last several weeks," said sportswriter Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette

Jeter did not get to that spot with the Marlins. He resigned on February 20, 2022, ending an ambitious second career after four and a half years in charge of one of baseball’s most vexing franchises.

Derek Jeter's controversial moves and PR faux pas

Jeter's management team made a series of unpopular choices, including the firing of long-time Marlins executives and announcers, as well as a scout who was recovering from cancer surgery.

The trading of Giancarlo Stanton, the team's most valuable player and 2017 National League MVP, further exacerbated the situation. Fans and sportswriters criticized Jeter for getting little in return for Stanton and accused him of holding a fire sale to alleviate the team's financial burdens.

Adding to the PR crisis, Jeter chose not to attend the MLB Winter Meetings, a crucial event where owners and general managers discuss off-season deals.

Instead, he was photographed attending games of other Miami sports teams, where he was booed by disappointed fans. His absence and lack of engagement with his new colleagues and the press drew further criticism.

To salvage his damaged reputation, Jeter needed to acknowledge the importance of perception and take proactive steps to engage the public and the media.

Jeter's town hall meeting with Marlins' season ticket holders demonstrated a willingness to hear from fans directly. However, he didn't go beyond these gestures to turn the franchise around.

Marlins fans, who have endured years of disappointment, craved a winning team and didn't have the patience for a prolonged rebuilding process.

His missteps as the CEO of the Miami Marlins have raised questions about his leadership and decision-making abilities, which became a prolonged reason for Derek Jeter's resignation. He resigned in February 2022.

