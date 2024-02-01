When Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and wife Kristen's generous $50,000 donation propelled V Foundation's pediatric cancer research initiative

Trea Turner plays for the Philadelphia Phillies, who are gearing up for a big 2024 MLB campaign. In 2019, Turner was a member of the World Series-winning Washington Nationals team, who overcame the Houston Astros.

The shortstop and his wife, Kristen, donated $50,000 to the V Foundation for a stolen base during Game 1 of the World Series. The V Foundation is a prominent Cancer Research charity and is dedicated to pediatrics.

Over the season, the Turners donated $500 for every base stolen, which totaled $17,500, as he recorded 35. His dash to second base in the World Series meant free tacos for America from Taco Bell via the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

After the game, Trea Turner said:

“What a World Series so far. The Nationals got a big win Tuesday night, and so did everyone in America. I’m proud to be a Taco Hero, but I’m even more proud to support the V Foundation. Kristen and I are humbled to be a part of the fight against pediatric cancer.”

Trea Turner and the Phillies hope to go further in 2024

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are dark horses for the World Series in 2024, largely thanks to a very strong 2023 campaign. The Phillies went 90-72 and finished second in the NL East.

In the playoffs, they overcame the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves before losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks

With a talented roster, Philly will hope to go further in 2024 and will be a team to watch in Spring Training. Given that the media's attention will largely be on the high-spending LA Dodgers, the pressure might be off the Phillies this season.

It will be interesting to see if Philadelphia can get it done in 2024 and win their first World Series since 2008. Though the odds are against them, the bookmakers are often wrong about who will come out on top.

