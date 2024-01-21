When Randy Arozarena gifted his brother a 2023 Genesis G80 Coupe worth $55,295 infused with sports luxury

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is a hugely popular figure in the MLB and his skills with the bat are well-documented. As well as being uber-talented, Arozarena is also generous, which was on display in 2023 when he gave his younger brother a 2023 Genesis G80 Coupe.

Raiko Arozarena, a professional soccer goalkeeper, took to Instagram to thank his older brother for this incredible gift:

"First of all I want to thank God for giving me so many blessings and especially you my brother @randy_arozarena for this beautiful gift, thank you for always having your support, I am speechless of so much excitement I love this beauty 🙏🏾"

This car retails at $55,295 and exudes luxury. Apart from the outstanding bodywork and undeniable elegance, the G80 comes with either a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine or a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine. The former includes 300 horsepower and the latter, 375.

Car and Driver have the turbocharged four-cylinder going 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds, whereas the V-6 took only 4.9.

Randy Arozarena is on a new, more lucrative deal with the Rays

Since signing a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016, Randy Arozarena has earned $6.892 million in his time with the Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays. $4.15 million of that came in 2023, and Arozarena kicked off 2024 by signing a one-year, $8.1 million deal to stay in Tampa Bay.

This comes after a terrific 2023, in which Arozarena was named to the All-World Baseball Classic Team before the MLB season began. He followed that up by becoming an AL All-Star on the back of a campaign where he recorded a .254 batting average to go along with 23 home runs, 83 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

Randy Arozarena's extension was a welcome bit of news for Tampa Bay fans, who have seen some tough headlines in recent times. The Rays are facing some adversity in 2024, as they traded pitching star Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers and have had Wander Franco on administrative leave since August.

Franco is accused of having relationships with minors and potentially faces prison time in the Dominican Republic. He is also being investigated by the MLB, so his future is very much up in the air.

