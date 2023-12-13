When rapper Nelly confessed he would 'definitely' consider swapping three Grammys for a place among baseball legends

In 2014, Nelly opened up about his baseball aspirations on ESPN's Mike & Mile show. The rapper spoke about trading his three Grammy awards for a place in Cooperstown in Baseball's Hall of Fame.

Nelly, a St. Louis native, is considered one of the biggest rappers of the last few decades. Active in the business since 1993, he has multiple Billboard Hot 100 and and Billboard 200 songs. He's a three time Grammy award winner and nine-time nominee.

In 2014, he was invited to the Mike & Mike Show, a talk show that used to be hosted by Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic on the ESPN radio. There, the St. Louis Cardinals was asked about his past experience as a baseball player.

He spoke about playing all through high school and that he was even scouted by a few MLB clubs.

"All through baseball, high school. Played summer leagues and amateur baseball association and games like that," Nelly said.

He was also asked whether he would give up his three Grammys for either a World Series ring or a place in the Hall of Fame. Nelly initially refused the offer for a solitary World Series ring but took the chance to be among baseball's greatest names.

"For a World Series Ring probably not. (For a place in the baseball Hall of Fame) yes. Definitely yes," Nelly said.

Nelly's history in amateur baseball in St. Louis

The rapper had taken to baseball as a solace after his parents had separated. He was somewhat of baseball prodigy on the diamond and was named the MVP of the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association All-Star Game once.

He was scouted by the Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates but had peaked with his rapping career during the same time. A Cardinals fan, Nelly was recently spotted in their regular season game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in May of this year at the Busch stadium.

