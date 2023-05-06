Former Chicago Cubs star Sammy Sosa expressed his displeasure at his jersey number being given out to a rookie in an interview in 2010, suggesting that it should have been retired instead.

Just going to prove how strained the relationship was between them, he lambasted his former club for not caring about him enough and suggested that they never wanted to maintain a good relationship with him.

"That number should be untouchable because of the things that I did for that organization," Sosa said in an interview with Chicago Magazine. "That right there shows me that they don't care about me, and they don't want to have a good relationship with me."Cubs rookie outfielder Tyler Colvin wears No. 21.

Rookie Tyler Colvin snapped up Sosa's No 21 jersey in 2010. Jason Maquis, a former Cubs pitcher, also donned the jersey from 2007-08.

A fan favorite in Chicago back in the day, Sosa spent 12 seasons with the Cubs, drawing huge numbers every time he went out to play at Wrigley Field.

He amassed a mammoth 545 home runs as a Chicago Cub from 1993-2005. Sosa hit his 400th home run in his 1,354th game and his 5,273rd at-bat, reaching this milestone quicker than any player in National League history. A record that hasn't been broken to this day!

Sammy Sosa was voted the NL MVP in 1998

Sammy Sosa played in Major League Baseball for 19 seasons, playing for the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, and the Chicago White Sox. He made his major league debut on June 16, 1989, with the Texas Rangers and his first career home run was incidentally off the great Roger Clemens.

Regarded as one of the game’s best hitters, Sosa was a seven-time MLB All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger award winner, and twice the NL home run leader. He was voted the NL MVP in 1998 for a brilliant season.

Sosa is one of nine players with more than 600 career home runs and is the only player in history to have three seasons of 60-plus home runs.

