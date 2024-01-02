When Shohei Ohtani gifted Ippei Mizuhara the 'Moon', a honeymoon surprise beyond Japanese translator's wildest dreams

Shohei Ohtani hardly goes anywhere without his star translator Ippei Mizuhara. The two are a nearly inseparable duo, and they've become quite close friends as a result. Mizuhara is often not considered just his translator, as he does other things for Ohtani amid their genuine relationship.

A Redditor once translated a Japanese report showcasing that Ohtani wanted to give his interpreter a gift to celebrate his wedding. This was all the way back in 2018, well before he signed for the massive contract he currently has.

The then-Los Angeles Angels superstar got together with his friend and his friend's new wife during the offseason for dinner and got them a travel certificate to cover an entire honeymoon trip, often referred to as "the moon". It was a lovely gesture.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Via the translated report, Muzihara said:

"I got married last year, and Shohei gave us a wedding present when the three of us had a dinner after the end of the last season—that was a travel gift certificate covering our entire honeymoon.

"I’m not sure my wife and I have enough time to honeymoon during this offseason, but we’re really touched by his gesture. He also gave us a surprise celebration for our marriage, during the flight from Tokyo to LA last year."

Now, the two are taking on LA in a new light after Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a record-setting $700 million, 10-year deal. Imagine the gifts that Ohtani could bestow with all the new money he has.

Shohei Ohtani makes a lot of money

While much of it is deferred ($680 of the $700 million to be exact), Shohei Ohtani is still making an absurd amount of money. He's only being paid a salary of $2 million, but he has endorsements.

Shohei Ohtani is paid handsomely

Broken down to the minute, Ohtani's initial contract was paying him $3,001 per minute. It was an astonishing figure that won't quite be accurate, but he's still one of the richest players in the entire sports world.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.