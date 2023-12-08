When Shohei Ohtani couldn't resist a photo op with an adorable fan during her first MLB game in Anaheim

Two-way Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani has never missed a chance to impress his fans. Back in July 2021, Ohtani hit a two-run homer for the Los Angeles Angels against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium, marking his major league-leading 34th home run of the season.

On that day, a fan brought his two-year-old daughter, Harper, to her first baseball game. With the youngster getting the attention of the big screen, Shohei Ohtani posed for a picture to capture the moment.

Her father, Tyler Fenwick, tweeted the wholesome picture of the three of them. He captioned the tweet:

"Harper was a bit of a celebrity tonight at Angel Stadium. Even Shohei Ohtani came over to get a picture with her at her first baseball game!"

While this photo will doubtless be treasured by father and daughter forever, it feels like Ohtani has played his last game in Angels colors. Now a free agent, Ohtani is the hottest topic in the MLB and is expected to land a contract in the region of $500 million.

Who is in the market to acquire Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani has recently met with several teams, with the Los Angeles Dodgers the frontrunners for his signature. The Dodgers could be contenders next year and Ohtani is looking for World Series glory. The last time the Dodgers missed the postseason was in 2012, making this potentially his best opportunity to contend for a championship.

The Toronto Blue Jays are another team in the running for Ohtani. Recently, the two parties convened at the team's Florida Complex and the Blue Jays have positioned themselves as strong contenders for his services.

Other contenders are the Chicago Cubs, and San Francisco Giants, while you can't completely rule out a return to the Angels, although this seems unlikely.

Ohtani's decision on his next destination is anticipated this week. Once Ohtani signs for a team, a lot of free-agency dominos are expected to fall in quick succession.

