When Shohei Ohtani's heartfelt fundraiser ignited by namesake's baby sparked hope for kids in need

Shohei Ohtani's free agency lived up to its expectations, as both the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were in it. However, the two-way phenom decided to sign a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, which surpassed every professional league sports contract.

With that much money coming his way, the Japanese star knows how to give back to his community in every way possible. One such gesture by Ohtani will melt your heart.

The story that has two 'Shoheis' in it dates back to 2021, when Shohei Ohtani won the American League MVP award. Shohei Kawasaki, born with a heart abnormality, died two years ago when he was only a year and eight months old.

Kawasaki had dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart cannot pump blood effectively, requiring a heart transplant. For the procedure, his family began raising funds, as the procedure was needed to be done overseas, which would result in huge medical bills and a specially equipped charter for the trip.

In a faint hope of help, Kawasaki's mother, Shizuha, contacted Ohtani and unexpectedly received a response from the MLB star, who said that he would be happy to meet his namesake.

According to a Japanese outlet, the two Shoheis met on Jan. 5, 2019, in a hospital in Osaka Prefecture. Ohtani's large hands clasped softly over the infant Shohei, who was kept alive by two heart-assistance machines.

Ohtani smiled and gently poked the baby's cheek, adding, "You're so warm." The meeting lasted about an hour.

Shohei Ohtani with little Shohei (Credit: Japan Forward)

"Shohei Ohtani’s success has given hope to many people,” Kawasaki's mother wrote. "I wonder if I can get just some words of support, ... I think he felt comfortable (about the meeting)."

Shohei Ohtani's gesture resulted in big donations

As the media reported the meeting, many were touched by the story and came forward to donate to the fundraiser.

The fundraising reached its goal of 350 million JPY (about $3 million). Two months later, on March 10, though, the baby's condition deteriorated, and he died without the chance of receiving a heart transplant.

However, the donations received were used to save the lives of two other children waiting for heart transplants. Talking about it, the mother acknowledged how stressful it is for parents whose kids seek treatment for heart transplants.

"Honestly, I feel frustrated because I know that the waiting is extremely stressful for parents, and that heart transplants need to be done quickly," Shizuha said.

Shohei and Little Shohei, the Miracle Throw (Kobunsha, November 2021) is the title of this memoir, per Japan Forward. The title refers to the time during their meeting when infant Shohei tossed back the autographed ball Ohtani had given him.

