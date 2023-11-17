When Vanessa Hudgens walked in 6-inch Jimmy Choo Max heels, stealing spotlight at Tony Awards

Last year, actress Vanessa Hudgens carried on her tradition of memorable fashion moments at the 2022 Tony Awards. The actress-singer wore a strapless long sheath dress in black fluid jersey by Schiaparelli, which was created by Daniel Roseberry, the brand's creative director.

But Hudgens's shoes stole the spotlight as she walked in 6-inch Jimmy Choo Max heels. The "Gigi" star, who never backs down from a bold shoe, wore $950 Max heels with buckled ankle straps and closed counters with peep-toe. The 5.9-inch-tall stiletto heels and platform soles gave the set an extra vertical lift.

Hudgens impressed everyone with her beautiful outfit choices at several events, last year. At the Met Gala, she dazzled in a Moschino sheer black ensemble. At the MTV Movie & TV Awards, she made a splash with ensembles from Versace, Valentino, and Vera Wang.

She wore Michael Kors collection at the 2022 Oscars, donning a slinky black cutout tank sequin dress capped with Bulgari emerald diamonds. Inspired by her personal early August looks, the actress collaborated with Fabletics to design a 16-piece loungewear collection in April.

The actress began her professional life in the early 1980s, most famously with the Disney film series "High School Musical." Hudgens and Fabletics collaborated once more with this project, following her role as the star of the company's December Velour campaign.

Hudgens is all set to marry baseball player Cole Tucker. The 34-year-old disclosed that she met Tucker through a Zoom meditation group, and they initially connected in November 2020. It seems sense that during the difficult Covid-19 period, they both discovered each other online.

The following Valentine's Day, Vanessa and Cole Tucker of the Rockies made things official with a social media post. Since then, the couple has reportedly remained together and even got engaged in December 2022.

