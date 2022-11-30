Where was baseball invented?

Baseball has been around for a long time. It was one of the first sports, debuting in 1876. It is actually the oldest major sports league. Since then, it's morphed and evolved into the game seen on television and in stands today. It's changed, but that same game that was invented then is still present today.

References to this game go back even further than that. It was referred to in a children's book in 1744. A similar game was played in the early 1800s before it was officially formed as a sport and a league in 1876.

That children's book reference was in England, which could be its place of birth. Most credit the game's birth to Cincinnati, Ohio. This is where MLB was officially born, which is the game everyone knows and loves today.

Though rudimentary versions of the game date further back and come from different places, the best estimate for where it was invented is there in Cincinnati, where the Reds currently play.

An alternative idea is the story that Abner Doubleday invented the game in Cooperstown, Ohio, but that's not considered a fact, either.

Who invented baseball?

The common conception is that Doubleday invented America's past time. He invented it in Cooperstown, which is why the Hall of Fame is there. However, its true origins seem to be even more muddied.

According to the History Channel, baseball comes from two games much older:

"Its most direct ancestors appear to be two English games: rounders (a children’s game brought to New England by the earliest colonists) and cricket."

Doubleday wasn't around then to have invented the game, per se. Despite it not being a totally accurate origin, this is still widely accepted as baseball's beginning and, of course, the Hall of Fame is there as a result.

By the time the world was recognizing any of this, Doubleday was dead, so he couldn't confirm nor deny the myth.

Baseball has been around for so long that its origins aren't totally clear. It's impressive that it has lasted and is still one of the most popular sports today.

