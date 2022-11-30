The Philadelphia Phillies took to Twitter to reminisce about their epic postseason run. They shared images from their victory over the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series, a victory that was improbable even as the postseason began.
They were the final Wild Card this year, only in the field thanks to the expanded postseason. They won just 87 games, but embarked on an iconic trip through the playoffs, ousting the St. Louis Cardinals, division rival Atlanta Braves and Padres with relative ease.
However, that magical run came to an unfortunate end in the World Series. They ran into the 106-win Houston Astros, who ended their season in six games during the series.
The Astros Twitter account could not pass up the opportunity to brutally troll the Phillies, sharing their own images of celebration that came against the Phillies themselves.
The team originally asked, "Do you ever just think about" in reference to their postseason wins. The Astros promptly responded:
"Yes. All the time."
The Astros defeated their opponent in the series and are now arguably defeating them again online.
Fan reactions to Phillies-Astros Twitter exchange
This is one of the more hilarious and interesting exchanges in recent memory. Thanks to social media, teams can interact with each other and fans in a completely new way.
Unfortunately, that can lead to some brutal trolling like the Astros engaged in. MLB fans reveled in the exchange, with some trolling each team in a different way.
Since their magical run ended too soon, they've taken to remembering the good instead of the bad.
Who has the better odds to win it all next year: Astros or Phillies?
Despite their improbable run and the undeniable talent on the roster, Philadelphia does not have better odds to win the World Series than Houston. It's not terribly close, either.
According to Yahoo! Sports, these are the early odds:
- +500: Los Angeles Dodgers
- +700: Houston
- +800: Atlanta Braves
- +900: New York Yankees
- 10-to-1: New York Mets
- 10-to-1 Toronto Blue Jays
- 14-to-1: San Diego Padres
- 16-to-1: Philadelphia
- 18-to-1: Seattle Mariners
- 20-to-1: St. Louis Cardinals
Philadelphia has their work cut out for them if they want to get over the hump.