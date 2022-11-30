The Philadelphia Phillies took to Twitter to reminisce about their epic postseason run. They shared images from their victory over the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series, a victory that was improbable even as the postseason began.

They were the final Wild Card this year, only in the field thanks to the expanded postseason. They won just 87 games, but embarked on an iconic trip through the playoffs, ousting the St. Louis Cardinals, division rival Atlanta Braves and Padres with relative ease.

However, that magical run came to an unfortunate end in the World Series. They ran into the 106-win Houston Astros, who ended their season in six games during the series.

The Astros Twitter account could not pass up the opportunity to brutally troll the Phillies, sharing their own images of celebration that came against the Phillies themselves.

The team originally asked, "Do you ever just think about" in reference to their postseason wins. The Astros promptly responded:

"Yes. All the time."

The Astros defeated their opponent in the series and are now arguably defeating them again online.

Fan reactions to Phillies-Astros Twitter exchange

This is one of the more hilarious and interesting exchanges in recent memory. Thanks to social media, teams can interact with each other and fans in a completely new way.

Unfortunately, that can lead to some brutal trolling like the Astros engaged in. MLB fans reveled in the exchange, with some trolling each team in a different way.

phixated @phixated @astros ah, the Astros. Proving you can win it all and still be losers. @astros ah, the Astros. Proving you can win it all and still be losers.

Samantha Murphy @minimurph24 @astros Classless. And y’all call Philly classless? So now you’re not only a bunch of cheaters, you’re pathetically sore winners. You’ll always be the true losers, Astros. @astros Classless. And y’all call Philly classless? So now you’re not only a bunch of cheaters, you’re pathetically sore winners. You’ll always be the true losers, Astros.

JLV_OB @I_Me_Mine_J @astros You won and you still manage to let the Phillies control your life. What a classless team and organization. @astros You won and you still manage to let the Phillies control your life. What a classless team and organization.

Don't forget to boil your water! @astros You cheat and Ted Cruz is your biggest fan.Don't forget to boil your water! @astros You cheat and Ted Cruz is your biggest fan.Don't forget to boil your water!

TJ Edwards @TimJohnEdwards @Phillies Yeah, I think about how you were up 2-1 in the World Series and CHOKED the season away. Marsh Hoskins Castellanos and Thomson are despicable! @Phillies Yeah, I think about how you were up 2-1 in the World Series and CHOKED the season away. Marsh Hoskins Castellanos and Thomson are despicable!

TexasTrain 🚂 ✭🤘🏽 @Kuno75 @Phillies Yes I think about the No Hitter and Astros winning 3 straight all the time 🤘🏽 @Phillies Yes I think about the No Hitter and Astros winning 3 straight all the time 🤘🏽

Since their magical run ended too soon, they've taken to remembering the good instead of the bad.

Who has the better odds to win it all next year: Astros or Phillies?

Despite their improbable run and the undeniable talent on the roster, Philadelphia does not have better odds to win the World Series than Houston. It's not terribly close, either.

World Series - Philadelphia v Houston Astros - Game Six

According to Yahoo! Sports, these are the early odds:

+500: Los Angeles Dodgers

+700: Houston

+800: Atlanta Braves

+900: New York Yankees

10-to-1: New York Mets

10-to-1 Toronto Blue Jays

14-to-1: San Diego Padres

16-to-1: Philadelphia

18-to-1: Seattle Mariners

20-to-1: St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia has their work cut out for them if they want to get over the hump.

