The Philadelphia Phillies came up two games short of the World Series crown after a stunning run through the National League playoffs. As a result, they're extending president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski for three more years, according to Ken Rosenthal.
The extension ties him to Philadelphia through the 2027 season, so he will be running things there for the foreseeable future. Dombrowski has a particular style when it comes to baseball transactions.
He typically favors big spending and blockbuster trades to try and win now rather than build a farm system for the future. He's done similarly at most stops and it's hard to blame him- it's been a pretty successful method.
He just helped guide Philadelphia to the World Series and has done so with the Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox, too. He's even won two World Series in his career.
However, Phillies fans, and MLB fans at large, aren't sure how to feel about the extension. Some feel like he's an excellent decision-maker and others worry that he'll drain the roster of all assets and end up with nothing to show for it.
Dombrowski has been with the Phillies for the last two seasons and is now extended.
Who will Dave Dombrowski bring to the Phillies this offseason?
With a new contract extension under his belt, Dombrowski will probably get right to work on building an even better roster for this upcoming season.
The Phillies nearly won it all, but that's not the time to rest on their laurels. Instead, it is the perfect time to continue adding pieces. They know this team is close, so they need to add the final pieces to the puzzle.
That probably means either Carlos Correa or Trea Turner. They've been rumored to be in on Turner for a while and his signing would make them a favorite in the National League once again.
They may also look at outfield depth in Michael Brantley or Brandon Nimmo. Starting pitching, perhaps Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander or Carlos Rodon, is always on the minds of contenders, too.
Dombrowski likes to spend, so expect Philadelphia to be very active this winter.