Where is the MLB Draft in 2023? Exploring the host city and venue 

The 2023 MLB draft is scheduled to take place from July 9-11. The three-day event will be held at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Lumen Field is the home to the NFL's Seattle Mariners, MLS side Seattle Sounders and NWSL team OL Reign. The multipurpose stadium was also recently considered the home stadium of the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons.

Moreover, the ground is a host venue for the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup. It also hosted the NCAA Seattle Bowl in 2002.

The stadium was originally broken down and reopened in July 2002. It has a seating capacity of 68,740 fans for NFL games and 37,722 for soccer matches. Lumen Field allots around 7,000 business seats (82 skyboxes) and 1,400 seats disabled supporter allocations as well.

This 2023 MLB draft will include 614 selections of young college and university prospects across 20 rounds. Since 2021, the draft has been moved in line with the All-Star weekend.

Here's a look at the 2023 MLB draft order for the teams who didn't qualify for the MLB playoffs last season:

Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Oakland Athletics Cincinnati Reds Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs Boston Red Sox Chicago White Sox San Francisco Giants Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers

2023 MLB Draft schedule and TV details

The 2023 MLB Draft is scheduled to take place from July 9-11 in Seattle, Washington. Here's the full schedule for the three-day event:

Dates : Sunday, July 9 (Rounds 1 and 2) | Monday, July 10 (Rounds 3-10) | Tuesday, July 11 (Rounds 11-20)

: Sunday, July 9 (Rounds 1 and 2) | Monday, July 10 (Rounds 3-10) | Tuesday, July 11 (Rounds 11-20) Start times: 7 p.m. ET on Sunday | 2 p.m. ET on Monday | 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday

Round 1 of the draft will be broadcast live on ESPN and the MLB Network. Fans without any access to cable can also live stream the first round of the draft on either Fubo, Watch ESPN, MLB.com and on the MLB App.

