"Where’s the silhouette of him going yard?", "I don't care how old he is, I would very much like Big Sexy back please" - Former New York Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon celebrates his birthday with a lavish cake, Twitter wants the iconic player back

The former New York Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon celebrated his 49th birthday yesterday with a delicious-looking lavish cake. It was a four-tiered cake that exuded the highest level of artistry. Hats off to the baking and design skills of the baker who could bring Bartolo's vision to life.

Bartolo has played for 11 different Major League Baseball (MLB) teams throughout his career, including the Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins. He retired from MLB after playing with the Texas Rangers in 2018. In the four-tier cake, all 11 MLB teams' logos Bartolo Colon played for were put in fondant in sequential order. In the second tier, Bartolo Colon's baseball poses and his jersey were displayed, adding more extravagance to the cake. On the top-most tier, a baseball glove with a baseball was added to nail the look of the cake.

Starting 9 @Starting9 Bartolo Colon’s birthday cake is better than yours.



Happy 49th birthday Big Sexy! Bartolo Colon’s birthday cake is better than yours.Happy 49th birthday Big Sexy! https://t.co/5jmXAepGOi

MLB Twitter wants Bartolo Colon back

Fans on Twitter quickly reacted to Bartolo Colon's elaborate cake, with many wishing for the four-time All-Star and AL Cy Young Award winner to return to MLB.

One of the Twitter users, named L2, tweeted he doesn't care how old Bartolo is, but he desperately wants Big Sexy back.

L2 @Not30RockLutz Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Bartolo Colón is celebrating his 49th birthday today with the coolest cake ever Bartolo Colón is celebrating his 49th birthday today with the coolest cake ever https://t.co/fFvqa1IRWC I don't care how old he is, I would very much like Big Sexy back please. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… I don't care how old he is, I would very much like Big Sexy back please. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Zach Clark mentioned he wants to watch Colon hit another home run for his 49th birthday.

Zach Clark @ZachEClark



To watch him hit another home run. Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Bartolo Colón is celebrating his 49th birthday today with the coolest cake ever Bartolo Colón is celebrating his 49th birthday today with the coolest cake ever https://t.co/fFvqa1IRWC You know what I want for Barolo's birthday?To watch him hit another home run. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… You know what I want for Barolo's birthday?To watch him hit another home run. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Bartolo gave all the plus-sized boys growing up hope that they could still compete, according to Johnny Carbon. Johnny is right. The shape and size of the player's body does not dictate a player's capability.

Johnny Carbon @CarbonJohnny @JomboyMedia Dude was an athlete. He gave all the big boys growing up hope they could still compete. @JomboyMedia Dude was an athlete. He gave all the big boys growing up hope they could still compete. https://t.co/I8nxUKKvLQ

Greg Layson feels the milestone of hitting a home run as an elder player should have been there on the cake.

Greg Layson @GLaysonANC

twitter.com/espn/status/11… ESPN @espn On This Date: In 2016, Bartolo Colon became the oldest player to hit his first home run, and it was GLORIOUS. On This Date: In 2016, Bartolo Colon became the oldest player to hit his first home run, and it was GLORIOUS. https://t.co/OHS4lVsANF @JomboyMedia How is this not somewhere on the cake? @JomboyMedia How is this not somewhere on the cake?twitter.com/espn/status/11…

Soxman 72 checked out the cake size and jokingly asked if Colon would jump out of the cake.

Soxman72 @Soxman72 @JomboyMedia Is he going to jump out of it? @JomboyMedia Is he going to jump out of it?

Tom Sullivan excitedly tweeted that he was waiting for the Braves logo while the camera went around the cake to capture the MLB team logos.

Another Twitter user found the four-tier cake to be cool.

Tylier Soulier had the same query as Grey Layson about the missing home run.

According to MLB rumors, Bartolo is eyeing a comeback to the New York Mets since Max Scherzer has been sidelined until July with an injury. The highly circulated video of Colon practicing baseball is from August 2021, which Bartolo posted on his Instagram account.

However, it's only a matter of time before Bartolo Colon, aka "Big Sexy," returns to the diamond.

