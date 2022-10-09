"Whew. Never going to sleep after this one" "Live to fight another day" - New York Mets fans ecstatic as team forces game three in Wild Card Series with a big win over the San Diego Padres

The New York Mets had a huge win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night to force a game three in their Wild Card Series. With their backs against the wall and facing elimination, the Mets came out and made a statement. They took down the Padres with a final score of 7-3.

The win saved the Mets' season as they tied the best-of-three series 1-1. Two home runs off the bats of Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso and a four-run seventh inning proved to be too much for the Padres.

The win on Saturday night had Mets fans fired up. They knew their team had more fight than they showed in their game one loss.

The convincing win was just what the fans were asking for. Now they're fully behind their team for game three. They have no doubt the Mets will come out and dominate the Padres once again.

"Whew. Never going to sleep after this one. Never a dull moment." one fan cheered.

"We live to fight another day!" another fan said.

Fans are praising Jacob deGrom's performance on the mound. He went six innings, giving up just five hits and striking out eight. He kept the Padres offense quiet tonight. His performance has fans ready for game three, to say the least.

The New York Mets can win game three if they get to Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove early

Wild Card Series - SD Padres v New York Mets - Game Two

Just like they did on Saturday with Blake Snell, the New York Mets need to jump on Joe Musgrove early. They can't allow him to get comfortable on the mound or it will be a long night for the Mets.

The Padres used four relievers in tonight's loss. If the Mets can jump on Muisgrove and make him leave the game early, the Padres could have to use some tired arms.

The Mets were fortunate to save Edwin Diaz from a three-inning save. He'll be more than ready to go for however long the Mets need him on Sunday.

The two scheduled pitchers for Sunday's matchup are Joe Musgrove and Chris Bassitt. Musgrove has had a great season so far. He ranks 16th in the league with an ERA of 2.93. Bassitt is ranked eighth in the league with a 15-9 record. Sunday could turn into quite the pitching duel with both teams' seasons on the line.

