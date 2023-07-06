Which Astros pitchers have won Cy Young Award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 06

The Houston Astros have had a long and storied history in MLB, and their pitchers have played a significant role in their success over the years.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has taken fans by storm with its puzzles, and this one may be particularly tricky for some. July 6's edition focuses on Astros players as Cy Young winners.

Astros pitchers who won the Cy Young award

#1, Mike Scott

Mike Scott was the first Astros pitcher to win the Cy Young Award, back in 1986. That year, Scott posted a 2.22 ERA and struck out 306 batters, leading the league in both categories.

He also threw a no-hitter against the San Francisco Giants in September of that year. Scott's performance was instrumental in leading the Astros to the National League Championship Series, where they fell just short.

#2, Roger Clemens

Roger Clemens is one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball history, and he joined the Astros in 2004 with a reputation as one of the greatest of all time. He promptly won his seventh Cy Young Award that same year, going 18-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 218 strikeouts.

Clemens helped lead Houston to their first-ever World Series appearance, though they were ultimately swept by the Boston Red Sox.

#3, Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel burst onto the scene in 2015, putting together one of the most dominant seasons by an Astros pitcher in recent memory. He won his first Cy Young Award that year, thanks to a 20-8 record, a 2.48 ERA, and 216 strikeouts.

Keuchel was particularly impressive at home, going 15-0 at Minute Maid Park and becoming the first pitcher in MLB history to finish with an undefeated record at home with at least 14 wins.

#4, Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander is another legendary pitcher who joined Houston later in his career, but he wasted no time making an impact. In 2019, Verlander won his second Cy Young Award, thanks to a dominant season that saw him go 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts.

Verlander also pitched his third career no-hitter that season, further cementing his place as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.

Justin Verlander's dominance continued into the 2022 season, as he put together one of the best seasons by any pitcher in recent memory. He finished with an 18-4 record, a microscopic 1.75 ERA, and 185 strikeouts in just 175 innings pitched.

Verlander led all of baseball in ERA, WHIP (0.829), and batting average against (.186), while also leading the American League in wins. He became just the 11th pitcher in MLB history to win three Cy Young Awards when he was awarded the honor by unanimous vote on November 16.

Houston has been fortunate enough to have some truly outstanding pitchers over the years, and five of them have earned the distinction of winning the Cy Young Award.

From Mike Scott's dominance in the mid-1980s to Justin Verlander's continued excellence in recent years, these pitchers have left an indelible mark on Houston's history and on baseball as a whole.

