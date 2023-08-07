Which Astros players have also played for the Cubs? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7

The August 7 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid features an intersection between the reigning World Series champions Houston Astros and NL Central pennant hopefuls Chicago Cubs. Fans aiming for a perfect score will need to name one player, current or former, who has donned both jerseys in their career.

Fortunately, there’s been plenty of crossover between the two sides over the decades. In total, 113 players have played for both clubs. This article is here to guide you through few of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7: Which Astros players have also played for the Cubs?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Due to recency, the first name that comes to mind is Trey Mancini. The 31-year-old has endured a rough week following the Cubs decision to designate for assignment, and then subsequently release him on August 3. He had joined the Cubs only last winter.

Trey Mancini is currently a free agent after being released by the Chicago Cubs

Mancini’s time at the Astros was short as well, but much sweeter in comparison. Joining Houston on last year’s trade deadline, Mancini went on to play a part in their World Series triumph. However, the Astros declined Mancini’s option for 2023, paving the way for his eventual move to Wrigley Field.

Joe Niekro is another possible answer. He is the younger brother of National Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, and represented seven MLB franchises in his career - including the Astros and Cubs. Joe started his major league career with the Cubs after being drafted in the third round of the 1966 amateur draft.

He went on to blossom as a dominant pitcher. Joe spent 11 seasons with the Astros, earning the NL wins leader title in 1979 and eventually, a place in their Hall of Fame.

Having been in the news recently, and for the wrong reasons, Anthony Bass is another name that springs to mind. However, for the purpose of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid, he is a valid answer. Bass spent one season each at either franchise - 2014 with the Astros and 2018 with the Cubs.

Other possible answers include:

Moises Alou

Joey Amalfitano

Paul Bako

Joe Biagini

Brian Bogusevic

Kent Bottenfield

Byron Browne

Mike Brumley

Don Bryant

Jake Buchanan

John Buzhardt

Mike Capel

Ronny Cedeño

Xavier Cedeño

Robinson Chirinos

Dave Clark

Brock Davis

Tommy Davis

Frank DiPino

Dick Drott

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.