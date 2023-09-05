Which Athletics players have also played for the Phillies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5

MLB Immaculate Grid is a baseball quiz game that releases a new edition to test and delight fans everyday. Despite being relatively new, fans of all ages have been flocking to the Baseball Reference game.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid follows a simple concept. Using three clues lined up along the x-axis and another three on the y-axis, players must take into account the hints to populate the relevant squares with names of MLB stars.

On September 5, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name MLB players who have appeared for both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Oakland Athletics. Let's take a look at some top names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 156. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics | MLB Immaculate Grid September 5

Center fielder Dwayne Murphy was a fixture of the Oakland Athletics in the 1980s. A six-time consecutive Gold Glover between the years of 1980 and 1985, Murphy was known for hitting second in the lineup, after Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson. Currently a hitting coach for the Texas Rangers, Murphy played 98 games for the 1989 Philadelphia Phillies, hitting 9 home runs and 27 RBIs before announcing his retirement at the end of that season.

Expand Tweet

"Oakland A’s outfielder Dwayne Murphy won six consecutive Rawlings Gold Gloves from 1980 to 1985. #BlackHistoryMonth" - Oakland A's

Utility man Josh Harrison began his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He began to gain attention in 2014, after hitting .315/.347/.490 with 13 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. A two-time All-Star during his time with the Pirates, Harrison was traded to the Oakland A's in 2021 in exchange for Yan Gomes. In 2023, he signed a deal with the Phillies, but was released after managing to hit just .204/.263/.291 with a pair of home runs in 41 games.

It was a long road to stardom for pitcher Dave Stewart. A native of Oakland, Stewart was selected in the 15th round of the 1975 draft by the Dodgers. He spent about seven years as a mediocre journeyman, playing for three teams including the Phillies. In 1986, the 6-foot-2 right hander joined the Oakland Athletics. During his second season with the team in 1987, Stewart posted an ERA of 3.68 to accompany an AL-best 20 wins to finish third in Cy Young voting that year. One season later, Stewart led MLB in starts, complete games, innings pitched and batters faced to log a fourth place finish in Cy Young voting. The 1989 World Series champ retired in 1995.

Expand Tweet

"That Dave Stewart stare…" - Baseball History Nut

Current Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch also played for both teams. A veteran manager who served a suspension for his role in the Astros sign-stealing scandal, Hinch was selected by the A's in the 3rd round of the 1995 draft. The best season of his career came in his rookie season of 1998, when he hit 9 home runs and 35 RBIs in 120 games. His career in MLB was, however, short-lived. Hinch retired in 2004 after a very short stint with the Phillies.