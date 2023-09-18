Which Blue Jays players have won a Cy Young award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 18

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid requires players to name the Toronto Blue Jays who have won the Cy Young award throughout their history. Unfortunately, there are few options here. Only four players have ever done this, making it a challenging topic.

Robbie Ray is the most recent answer here. He beat Gerrit Cole to receive the Cy Young award in 2021, his final year in a Blue Jays uniform. Beyond that, there are three other choices. At the time of writing, 14% of players had used Ray.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 18: Which Blue Jays players have won a Cy Young award?

Roy Halladay won the award in 2003, after posting a league-high 266 innings and a 3.25 ERA. He would go on to win again for the Philadelphia Phillies. Roger Clemens took home the prestigious award in 1997 and 1998 for the Blue Jays.

Roy Halladay won a Cy Young for the Blue Jays

He had a 2.05 ERA followed by a 2.65 ERA, respectively. He also won 21 and 20 games, respectively. It was an utterly dominant two-year stretch for Clemens, earning two of his seven total Cy Youngs.

Pat Hentgen is the only other Blue Jay to win the award. He did so in 1996 off the back of 10 complete games and a 3.22 ERA in 265.1 innings of work.

