Which Braves players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 4

Every single day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new, fun puzzle that delights fans all over the baseball world. Many believe that the revolutionary game is changing fan experience this season.

The grid, which features nine squares in a 3x3 array, is meant to be populated with the names of MLB stars, past and present. Usually, teams are listed along the axes, which is sometimes replaced with a career stat.

The job of Immaculate Grid users is to enter the name of a player who has played for both teams at a given intersection. On Aug. 4, the grid asked users to name players who have played for the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves.

Which players have played for the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid August 4

Right away, most Atlanta Braves fans will register Fred McGriff's name. After registering a league-best 36 home runs alongside a .924 OPS with the 1989 Toronto Blue Jays, McGriff came to the Padres in 1990, and hit an NL-best 35 bombs two years later, making him the first player to lead both the NL and AL in home runs.

In 1993, McGriff came to the Braves, where he played an integral role in the team's 1995 World Series victory.

"#FBF to Fred McGriff hitting the 1st homer in SkyDome/Rogers Centre history!" - MLB Vault

Although primarily known as a Cincinnati Reds star, speedy outfielder Reggie Sanders played for the Braves and Padres in 1999 and 2000, respectively. One of only eight players in history to hit 300 homers and swipe 300 bags, Sanders also won the 2001 World Series with the D-Backs.

The Padres and Atlanta Braves are two of the many teams that current free agent Justin Upton has suited up for over the course of his 16-year career. A lifetime .261 hitter, Upton played alongside his older brother BJ on the Braves from 2013 to 2014, and again with the Padres in 2015. A former first overall draft pick, Upton won the player of the tournament for Team USA U18 in 2004.

"Upton here, Upton here......and Upton here. Kate joins Justin and BJ on the cover of Sports Illustrated" - Hill Scott

Former MVP contender Robinson Cano played for both the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves in the same season. Disgraced after being suspended twice for steroids, the Dominican's stock has fallen considerably in recent years. In May, 2022, he signed a contract with the Padres, but was released after hitting .094 in 12 games. He was acquired by the Braves in July, but was released after only nine appearances.