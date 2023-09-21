Which Braves players have also played for the Rockies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 21

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new puzzle to delight baseball fans. Despite only coming out this season, the Baseball Reference quiz game has gained lots of attention from fans of all ages.

In order to succeed, Immaculate Grid users must take into account the six clues lined up along the axes of the 3 x 3 grid. The nine squares must be populated with names of MLB players that are relevant to each intersecting hint on the Immaculate Grid.

On September 21, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared for both the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies. Today, we are going to be examining some of the top viable names.

"Immaculate Grid 172. Retweet or reply with your score!" - MLB Immaculate Grid

Players who have appeared for both the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies | MLB Immaculate Grid September 21

Speedy utility man Ron Gant was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1983. In 1988, his first full season, Gant hit .259/.317/.439 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs, finishing fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Gant was one of the best players in 1990, putting up 32 home runs, 84 RBIs, and swiping 33 bases, earning his spot in the exclusive 30-30 club. Gant appeared in 59 games for the 2001 Colorado Rockies before announcing his retirement two years later. The Texan is now an anchor for Atlanta-based news network WAGA-TV.

"September 14, 1993 | Reds at Braves. Player of the Game: Ron Gant. 3 For 4, Grand Slam. #OTD 30 years ago" - Braves on TBS

6-foot-6 reliever Marvin Freeman also played for both teams. After spending a relatively uneventful four years with the Philadelphia Phillies, Freeman joined the Braves in 1990, posting a 1.72 ERA in 9 games. In 1994, Freeman joined the Rockies. 1994 saw Freeman post a 10-2 record to accompany his 2.80 ERA, finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting that year.

Venezuelan first baseman Andres Gallarraga began his career with the Montreal Expos, who were the precursor to the Washington Nationals. After collecting a Silver Slugger and a pair of Gold Gloves, Galarraga inked a deal with the Rockies ahead of the 1993 season. That year, Galarraga had a banner year, hitting .370 to collect the NL batting title, and connecting for 22 home runs and 98 RBIs. Three seasons later, in 1996, his 47 home runs and 150 RBIs would lead the league in both categories. In 1998, he joined the Braves, where he hit .305/.397/.595 with 44 home runs and 121, making him the first player ever to log consecutive 40-homer seasons with two different teams.

"This Andres Galarraga HR was measured at 479 feet. No way that’s accurate" - Baseball History Nut

In 1991, third baseman Vinny Castilla signed with the Atlanta Braves after the team acquired his rights from the Mexican league. After two uneventful seasons in Atlanta, he was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 1992 MLB expansion draft. 1995, his third season with the Rockies, saw Castilla hit .309/.347/.564 with 32 home runs and 90 RBIs, enough to earn him a Silvder Slugger and an All-Star nod. In 1998, he appeared in all 162 games for the Rockies, recorded a career-best .319 batting average and winning the third Silver Slugger of his career. His 320 home runs continue to hold up as the most ever hit by a Mexican-born MLB player. Castilla currently serves a special assistant in the Rockies' front office.