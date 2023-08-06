Which Brewers players have also played for the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6

The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates are two of the teams featured in the August 6 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid. Fans aiming for a perfect score will need to name one player who has played for both clubs.

Fortunately, there’s been plenty of crossover between the two sides. We are speaking about two long-standing franchises, which means there’s many good answers to choose from. In total, 98 players have proudly donned both uniforms and this article is here to guide you through some of those names to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6: Which Brewers players have also played for the Pirates?

The first name that comes to mind is Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The 2013 NL MVP has represented several MLB franchises in his decorated career, including the Brewers who McCutchen played for last season.

Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen is a five-time All-Star

With the trade deadline still fresh in mind, two more names float easily. Carlos Santana joined the Pirates only last offseason, but the first baseman was traded to the Brewers on July 27 in exchange for minor league shortstop Jhonny Severino.

Ji-man Choi, also having joined last offseason, joined Santana on the way out. The Pirates traded Choi to the San Diego Padres on August 1. The South Korean first baseman spent the first half of the 2018 season with the Brewers.

And ofcourse, you cannot forget Daniel Vogelbach. The Mets superstar spent a couple of seasons (2020-21) with the Brewers and a few months with the Pirates in 2022 before moving to Queens.

Other possible answers for today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

John Axford

Kurt Bevacqua

Ken Brett

Keon Broxton

George Brunet

Steve Brye

Jeromy Burnitz

Bernie Carbo

Lou Collier

Luis Cruz

Jeff D'Amico

Dick Davis

Elmer Dessens

Chris Duffy

Zach Duke

Jake Elmore

Dana Eveland

Neftalí Feliz

Mike Fetters

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They feature an expansive database which can tell you every single player that ever suited up for both of these franchises. This can dramatically lower your rarity score.