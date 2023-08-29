Which Dodgers players have also played for the Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29

Each day, fans everywhere look forward to the newest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid. Seemingly overnight, Baseball Reference's interactive excersize has become a favorite of fans everywhere.

The Immaculate Grid is comprised of a 3 x 3 square. Users must take into account the hints given on both axes to determine which MLB players should be entered into the squares.

On August 29, Immaculate Grid asked users to list players who have appeared for both the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as the Texas Rangers at some point in their respective careers. Today, we will be taking a look at some of the viable answers.

Players who have played for Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers | MLB Immaculate Grid August 29

Current San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish is a valid answer for this grid clue. The Iranian-Japanese ace signed as an international free agent with the Rangers in 2012. In his very first season, Darvish posted a 3.90 ERA alongside a 16-9 record. In his sophomore year of 2013, Darvish pitched to a 2.83 ERA across 209 while recording an MLB-best 277 strikeouts to finish second in Cy Young voting. Darvish also pitched for the Dodgers in 2017, making it all the way to the World Series in a losing battle against the Houston Astros.

"Fun Fact: Martin Perez and Yu Darvish were teammates in Texas from 2012-17." - Al Scott

Like Darvish, Mexican first baseman Adrian Gonzalez started his career in Texas. However, Gonzalez' time with the Rangers would not be eventful, and he left the team after appearing in fewer than 60 games. In 2012, Gonzalez joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he would spend the next five seasons. In 2014, Gonzalez' 116 RBIs led the league, and also won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger that season.

Adrian Beltre is the second Adrian on our list. Although the Dominican spent the first seven seasons with the Dodgers, it was not until he joined the Rangers in 2011. Between 2011 and 2018, Beltre won three Silver Sluggers and three Gold Gloves. In 2017, his penultimate season with the Texas Rangers, Beltre recorded his 3,000th career hit, making him the first Dominican and 31st player overall to reach the momentous milestone.

"Adrian Beltre becomes 31st member of the 3000 hit club" - Baseball Bros

Our last possible answer for today's Immaculate Grid is current Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney. The 6-foot-2 left hander made his MLB debut for the 2014 Miami Marlins. In 2022, Heaney posted a 3.10 ERA, the lowest of his career, with the LA Dodgers. Ahead of the 2023 season, Heaney inked a two-year deal with the Rangers, and set the franchise record in consecutive strikeouts, fanning nine, this past April.