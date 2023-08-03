Which Guardians players have also played for the Reds? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 3

The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds are two of today's featured squares for the MLB Immaculate Grid. That means that, in order to complete the grid, you will need to know who played for both of these teams.

Fortunately, these two teams are longstanding, even if the Guardians name has only been around for a couple of seasons. Here are some notable players who suited up for both them and the Reds.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 3: Which Guardians players have also played for the Reds?

Trevor Bauer is a good answer for this prompt. He came up with and was most known for his time with the Cleveland franchise (he left before they changed their name to the Guardians). He also won a Cy Young, albeit in the shortened season, with the Reds.

Trevor Bauer played for the Reds and Guardians

Here are some other MLB players that played for Cincinnati and Cleveland:

Yonder Alonso

Matt Belisle

Russell Branyan

Jay Bruce

Marlon Byrd

Asdrubal Cabrera

Shin-Soo Choo

Delino DeShields

Ross Detwiler

Edwin Encarnacion

Ryan Ludwick

Luke Maile

Tyler Naquin

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is another player who qualifies for this prompt. He may be known for his New York walk-off home run and for now being their manager, but he once played for both of these franchises.

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. There is a database that can tell you every player who ever played even a single game for both franchises, which will improve your rarity score.