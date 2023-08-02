Which Marlins players have also played for the Rangers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2

The Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers have an intersecting square on today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. Prospective grid completionists are required to name a player who has played for both clubs.

The crossover potential is substantial, given that we are talking about two long-standing franchises. Hence, there are several answers to choose from. In total, 73 players have proudly represented both the Marlins and Rangers.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2: Which Marlins players have also played for the Rangers?

1) Ivan Rodriguez:

Ivan Rodriguez, nicknamed "Pudge," holds the major league record for most games caught. The first-ballot Hall of Famer is an excellent shout for the Marlins-Rangers intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

Rodriguez was a defensive star with 13 Gold Gloves and 13 All-Star selections. Base-stealers feared his arm; he threw out almost 50% in 2006. He also played first base and set records for putouts among catchers.

I-Rod made his major league debut with the Rangers in 1991, spending 12 seasons in Arlington. He joined the erstwhile Florida Marlins in 2003 for only one campaign.

2) Kevin Brown:

Kevin Brown was a dominant pitcher in an era with strong hitters. He made six All-Star appearances and twice led the National League in earned run average (ERA). Just like Rordriguez, Brown started his major league career with the Rangers. In 1989, he was second in the Rangers rotation behind ace Nolan Ryan.

He achieved a remarkable 1.89 ERA with the Florida Marlins in 1996 and a stellar 2.58 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2000. Throughout his career, he had a strong 211-144 record with a 3.28 ERA.

3) Ryan Dempster:

Ryan Dempster is another name who started his career at the Rangers and later played for the Florida Marlins, where he improved over time. He became an All-Star in 2000. After some ups and downs with the Cincinnati Reds, he found success as a closer and starter for the Chicago Cubs. He consistently pitched over 200 innings annually, demonstrating durability and effectiveness.

Some other possible answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Chad Allen

Juan Alvarez

Jeff Baker

Anthony Bass

Kevin Brown

Jerry Browne

John Burkett

John Cangelosi

Jorge Cantú

Cris Carpenter

Andrew Cashner

Dennis Cook

Ross Detwiler

Mario Díaz

Derek Dietrich

Sam Dyson

Carl Everett

Monty Fariss

Logan Forsythe

Andy Fox