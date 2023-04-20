Which MLB games can I watch on Apple TV? Schedule, listings, and more

Friday Night Baseball, a weekly doubleheader of MLB games, debuted on Apple TV+ on April 7, 2023. You must have an Apple TV+ subscription to view the games.

Apple TV+ membership is necessary to watch MLB games. It costs $6.99/£6.99 a month to subscribe to Apple TV+. Additionally, you may subscribe to the Apple One, a bundle of Apple services that includes Apple TV+. Individual plans for Apple One cost $16.95/£16.95 per month, while family subscriptions cost $32.95/£32.95 per month.



MLB games on Apple TV: listings and the schedule

Here is the schedule for MLB games on Apple TV:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees, Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros, 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros, Friday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 10 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, Friday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins, 7 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers at Kansas City Royals, Friday, May 12, 8 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins, 8 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, May 19, 7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees, Friday, May 26, 7 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 6:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers at. Cincinnati Reds, Friday, June 2, 5 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins, 8 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals, Friday, June 9, 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, June 30, 7 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

Here are 60 nations and areas where Friday Night Baseball games are broadcast, including:

Australia

Brazil,

Canada

Columbia

Germany,

Dominican Republic

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Virgin Islands

South Korea

UK

US

As a result of this expanding cooperation, baseball games will presumably make up a sizable portion of the streaming service's schedule. This makes it a great choice for baseball lovers who want to see as much as they can.

