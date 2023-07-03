Which MLB team has the most All-Star selections in 2023? Most represented franchises, best players, and more 

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner and the rosters for both teams are set. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Unsurprisingly, the Atlanta Braves, who have the best record (56-27) in the MLB this season, lead this year's class with eight All-Star selections. They are followed by the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.

Here's a look at the five teams with the most All-Star selections in 2023:

#1 Atlanta Braves (Eight All-Star selections from the NL): Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Bryce Elder, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Spencer Strider.

#2 Texas Rangers (Six All-Star selections from the AL): Nathan Eovaldi, Adolis García, Jonah Heim, Josh Jung, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

#3 Los Angeles Dodgers (Five All-Star selections from the NL): Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Clayton Kershaw, J.D. Martinez and Will Smith.

#4 Toronto Blue Jays (Four All-Star selections from the AL): Bo Bichette, Kevin Gausman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Whit Merrifield.

#5 Baltimore Orioles (Four All-Star selections from the AL): Felix Bautista, Yennier Cano, Austin Hays and Adley Rutschman.

Interestingly, all 30 MLB teams have at least one representative for the All-Star game next week.

How to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star game? TV schedule and live stream details

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans who don't have access to cable can live stream the grand event on the FOX Sports app.

This year marks the third time that Seattle is hosting the Midsummer Classic, having previously held the event in 1979 and 2001.

The All-Star festivities will begin from July 7 onwards with the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic. The celebrations will continue with the All-Star Futures Game, All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, MLB Draft Day and the Home Run Derby before the All-Star game.

