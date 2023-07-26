Which Oakland A's have also played for Houston Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26

On July 26, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who played for the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of suitable answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Michael Feliz: A talented pitcher who graced the rosters of both teams, Feliz gained attention for his electric fastball and sharp-breaking pitches.

Mike Fiers: A notable starting pitcher who famously threw a no-hitter during his tenure with the A's and contributed to the Astros' success.

Nellie Fox: A baseball legend who played for both the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros during his illustrious career. Fox is remembered for his exceptional hitting and exceptional defensive skills at second base.

Dustin Garneau: A reliable catcher who donned both uniforms, Garneau was valued for his defensive abilities behind the plate.

Phil Garner: An accomplished infielder who left a lasting impact on both the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros. Known for his leadership on the field and consistent hitting throughout his career.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 26: Other Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros players

Oakland Athletics v Detroit Tigers

Jim Dickson: A versatile pitcher for both teams, known for his solid performance on the mound and ability to adapt to different roles during his career.

Octavio Dotel: A seasoned reliever who made significant contributions to both bullpens, earning a reputation for his powerful fastball and effective strikeout abilities.

Jim Dougherty: A skilled outfielder who showcased his talents for both the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros. He was known for his speed on the bases and reliable fielding in the outfield.

Keith Drumright: A dependable utility player who contributed to both, he was recognized for his defensive prowess and clutch hitting in key moments.

Ernie Fazio: A reliable infielder, valued by both teams for his defensive skills and ability to come through in pressure situations.

