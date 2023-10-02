Which Phillies players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox meet in one of the intersections of the Oct. 2 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Therefore, participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 183 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

There’s been significant crossover between the two long-standing franchises. In total, 177 players have proudly donned both jerseys.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, don’t worry at all. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2: Which Phillies players have also played for the White Sox?

John Kruk is a great shout for the ‘Phillies - White Sox’ intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. The former outfielder had the most productive spell of his career with the Phillies between 1989 and 94. He earned three All-Star call-ups during that period.

He joined the White Sox in 1995 and played only half a season before announcing his retirement, owing to knee issues. Just the year prior, Kruk had undergone surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Kruk was inducted to the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2011.

Jose Contreras is another possible answer for this intersection. The former right-hander played six seasons for the White Sox (2004-09), winning the World Series in his second year with the club. Contreras joined the Phillies in 2010 and spent three seasons at Citizens Bank Way.

Due to recency, Josh Harrison is another name that springs to mind. He had two stints with the Phillies, both just as short. First, he penned a minor league deal in November 2019 before being granted a release nine months later.

Harrison went on to sign a one-year deal with the White Sox in 2022, with a club option for the next year, which the club didn’t exercise. He returned to the Phillies earlier this year but was DFA’d on trade deadline.

Some other possible answers include:

Cy Acosta

Dick Allen

Bill Almon

Cody Asche

Earl Averill

Luis Avilán

Stan Bahnsen

Floyd Baker

Alan Bannister

Salomé Barojas

Charles Bender

Lena Blackburne

Phil Bradley

Rob Brantly

Ken Brett

George Browne

Smoky Burgess

Bill Burns

John Buzhardt

Bobby Byrne

Check out Baseball Reference. It has an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.