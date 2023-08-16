Which Pirates players have also played for the Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16

The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals are two of the teams featured in one of the intersections of the Aug. 16 MLB Immaculate Grid. Participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one player, current or former, who has suited up for both clubs.

With both franchises dating back to 1882, the Pirates and Cardinals are two of the oldest institutions in Major League Baseball. Naturally, the amount of crossover between the two sides has been plenty.

You are spoilt for choice for the Pirates-Cardinals intersection, as 285 players in history have proudly donned both jerseys. Thankfully, this article is here to narrow down you focus and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 16: Which Pirates players have also played for the Cardinals?

Former third baseman David Freese is the first name that comes to mind for the Pirates-Cardinals intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

Freese will always have a special place in the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans. 2011 was his breakout season and Freese was instrumental, especially during the postseason. The Cardinals went on to win the World Series and Freese was adjudged to be the NLCS and Fall Classic MVP.

Freese wss traded to the erstwhile Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2014, where he played for a couple of seasons. He then signed for the Pirates in 2016, playing there for three seasons.

Matt Morris is another great shout for this particular intersection. The former two-time All-Star began his major league journey with the Cardinals in 1997, and wrapped it up with the Pirates in 2008. He finished his career with a 121-92 record.

J.A. Happ is another possible answer. The right-hander won the 2008 World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he started his MLB career. However, he went on to play for eight other franchises - the Pirates (2015) and Cardinals (2021) being two of those clubs - before announcing his retirement in 2022. He spent one solitary campaign at either franchise.

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database, which will help you find every player who has played even a single inning for both clubs.