Which Pirates players have been named All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in focus on the August 6 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid. Fans aiming for a perfect score today will need to name one player, current or former, who has received at least one All-Star call-up during their tenure as a Pirate.

The five-time World Series champions are a storied institution, dating all the way back to 1891. Hence, there are several answers to choose from. A total of 92 Pirates have received an All-Star call-up over the decades. This article is going to guide you through few of those names to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 6: Which Pirates players have been named All-Star?

The most obvious choice for the Pirates - All-Star intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Barry Bonds. The baseball legend earned two of his 14 All-Star call-ups while in Pittsburgh. Despite his incredible success, Bonds wasn't popular with fans or the media during his time as a Pirate.

Barry Bonds earned two of his 14 All-Star call-ups as a Pirate

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is another excellent shout. Cole earned his first career call-up for the Midsummer Classic in 2015, when he was with the Pirates.

Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen is another name who springs to mind. McCutchen has had two spells with the Pirates - first, joining in 2009 and going on to spend nine seasons at the franchise before leaving in 2017 and then, rejoining last offseason. At his prime, McCutchen earned five back-to-back All-Star call-ups between 2011 and 2015.

Other possible answers include:

Roberto Clemente

Arky Vaughan

Willie Stargell

Bill Mazeroski

Ralph Kiner

Bobby Bonilla

Tony Peña

Dave Parker

Smoky Burgess

Rip Sewell

Bob Elliott

Paul Waner

Mark Melancon

Freddy Sánchez

Jason Kendall

Andy Van Slyke

Al Oliver

Manny Sanguillén

Dick Groat

Roy Face

Bob Friend

Frank Thomas

Frankie Gustine

David Bednar

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.