Which pitchers with 300+ saves have also been World Series Champs? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7

On August 7, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features pitchers with 300+ saves who have also been World Series Champs. Presented in a 3x3 format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's the list of pitchers with 300+ saves who have also been World Series Champs:

Mariano Rivera (1995-2013): Rivera, a New York Yankees legend, recorded 652 saves and was an integral part of their five World Series championships from 1996 to 2009.

Trevor Hoffman (1993-2010): Hoffman, known for his time with the San Diego Padres, secured 601 saves and won the World Series with the Florida Marlins in 1997.

Dennis Eckersley (1975-1998): Eckersley, a dominant force for the Oakland Athletics, earned 390 saves and was a crucial component in their World Series victory in 1989.

Rollie Fingers (1968-1985): Fingers, a star for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers, tallied 341 saves and celebrated three World Series titles in 1972, 1973, and 1981.

John Franco (1984-2005): Franco, a mainstay for the New York Mets, racked up 424 saves and played a key role in their 2000 World Series appearance.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 7: Other pitchers with 300+ saves who have also been World Series Champs

Here are some other players for today's Immaculate Grid:

Lee Smith (1980-1997): Smith, a dominant closer, amassed 478 saves and clinched the World Series championship with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982.

Troy Percival (1995-2009): Percival, a stalwart for the Anaheim Angels, achieved 358 saves and played a pivotal role in their World Series win in 2002.

Bruce Sutter (1976-1988): Sutter, a standout closer for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, recorded 300 saves and contributed to the Cardinals' World Series victory in 1982.

Jonathan Papelbon (2005-2016): Papelbon, a dominant closer for the Boston Red Sox, reached 368 saves and was crucial to their World Series titles in 2007.

Robb Nen (1993-2002): Nen, a key player for the Florida Marlins and San Francisco Giants, amassed 314 saves and clinched a World Series championship with the Marlins in 1997.