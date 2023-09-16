Which players with 3000+ career hits have 100+ RBI in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 16

MLB's Immaculate Grid made its rounds once again on Saturday, September 16 and one of the most sought-after answers was about which players have 3000+ hits in their career along with a season where they hit 100+ RBIs.

This category under immaculate grids has an astounding 26 respresentees. Yankees legends Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter are a few names on the list. Here we take a closer look at their achievements and a few others who also accomplished this feat.

Alex Rodriguez

New York Yankees legend A-Rod amassed over 3000+ hits in his career and had 14 seasons with 100+ RBIs, an MLB record. Alex Rodriguez finished his career with 3115 hits and is one of only two players in MLB history to have 600+ home runs, 2000+ RBIs, and 3000+ hits, the other being Hank Aaron.

Derek Jeter

Former Yankees captain fantastic Derek Jeter also amassed this feat during his time in the majors. The legend from the Bronx finished his career with 3003 hits (ranking 17th all-time) and had one season when he finished on 100+ RBIs (1999).

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 16: Other players with 3000+ career hits and 100+ RBI in a season

There are a total of 26 players to have amassed 3000+ career hits and 100+ RBI in a single season. Apart from our Yankees legends and fan favorites Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, other notable representatives include Angels legend Albert Pujols, Venezuelan batter Miguel Cabrera, and Puerto Rican & Pirates great Roberto Clemente, amongst others.

All 26 players to have achieved this feat have been mentioned below:

Henry Aaron Cap Anson Adrián Beltré George Brett Miguel Cabrera Rod Carew Roberto Clemente Ty Cobb Tony Gwynn Derek Jeter Al Kaline Nap Lajoie Willie Mays Paul Molitor Eddie Murray Stan Musial Rafael Palmeiro Albert Pujols Cal Ripken Jr. Álex Rodríguez Tris Speaker Honus Wagner Paul Waner Dave Winfield Carl Yastrzemski Robin Yount