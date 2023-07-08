Which players have played for both Giants and Blue Jays in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 08

Baseball
By Arnold
Modified Jul 08, 2023 13:38 GMT
The MLB Immaculate Grid's 96th puzzle was released on Saturday, July 8. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

The catch is that there is very little to no room for error while entering your answers in the MLB Immaculate Grid boxes. However, as the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate game every day.

One answer on the July 8 edition of the game requires fans to guess which player played for both the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays. Interestingly, there have been 81 players that have donned the jersey for both teams.

Here are some of the most prominent names that have played for the Giants and Blue Jays:

  • Brandon Belt
  • Jeremy Accardo
  • Glenn Adams
  • Nori Aoki
  • Kevin Gausman
  • Bengie Molina
  • Candy Maldonado
  • Melky Cabrera
  • Joe Carter
  • Alberto Castillo
  • Royce Clayton
  • Darnell Coles
  • Rajai Davis
  • Mark DeRosa
  • Todd Greene

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the second row of the second column.

Immaculate Grid 96:#immaculategrid #mlbconnectgridimmaculategrid.comRetweet or reply with your score! https://t.co/RcHr4CVryG

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 8

Here are all the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for Saturday, July 8th:

  • Player that played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Oakland Athletics: Sterling Marte
  • Player that played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays: Jose Bautista
  • Player that played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and won MVP: Andrew McCutchen
  • Player that played for the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics: Barry Zito
  • Player that played for the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays: Brandon Belt
  • Player that played for the San Francisco Giants and won MVP: Barry Bonds
  • Player that pitched a 20+ win season and played for Oakland Athletics: Barry Zito
  • Player that pitched a 20+ win season and played for Toronto Blue Jays: Roy Halladay
  • Player that pitched a 20+ win season and won MVP: Justin Verlander
