Which players have played for both Padres and Tigers in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 13

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 13 is expected to reignite baseball fans' excitement. The well-liked internet game continues to enthrall enthusiasts, and today's crossword problem focuses on athletes who have represented both the San Diego Padres and the Detroit Tigers.

Several players have split their time between the two teams. Here is a quick list:

#1 Brandon Dixon: The San Diego Padres shortstop and outfielder from the United States formerly played for the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, and Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in NPB and MLB, respectively.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On November 2, 2018, the Detroit Tigers selected Dixon off waivers. On November 19, 2020, the Tigers released him. Dixon and the San Diego Padres agreed to a minor league deal on March 26, 2022.

#2 Brad Ausmus: He is a former catcher and manager in MLB. Ausmus was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, and Detroit Tigers.

In addition, he oversaw the baseball teams of Israel, the Los Angeles Angels, and the Tigers. With the San Diego Padres, he made his major league debut in 1993. Ausmus joined the Detroit Tigers after moving again three years later.

#3 Nate Colbert: From 1966 through 1976, he was a first baseman in Major League Baseball (MLB), most notably with the newly established San Diego Padres. From 1969 through 1974, Colbert spent six seasons with San Diego.

He also had stints with the Oakland Athletics, Montreal Expos, Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros.

#4 Bip Roberts: He is a professional second baseman and outfielder with the San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, and Oakland Athletics in Major League Baseball from 1986 to 1998.

#5 Erick Aybar: Baseball shortstop Eric, a Dominican, is an unsigned free agent. He has participated in MLB games with the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The Braves sent Aybar to the Detroit Tigers on August 16, 2016, in exchange for Mike Avilés and Kade Scivique. Aybar received a non-roster invitation to spring training after signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres organization on February 17, 2017.

Other athletes who have represented the Tigers and the Padres

#6 Phil Nevin: Phil is an athlete, a manager, and a coach. He is the Los Angeles Angels manager. He participated in 1,217 games with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Anaheim Angels, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Twins over the course of 12 MLB seasons.

He has previously coached the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees in Major League Baseball.

#7 Justin Upton: Upton is a free agent at the moment. Upton was dealt by the Braves on December 19, 2014. For the third time in his career and for the first time since 2011, Upton was chosen as an All-Star on July 6, 2015.

Upton and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a six-year, $132.75 million contract on January 20, 2016.

Poll : 0 votes