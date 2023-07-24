Which players have played for both Red Sox and Mariners in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 24

Players that played for the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners, respectively, are in the first row and second column of the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 24.

Over the years, several players have participated for both of these teams, including James Paxton.

Among these players is James Paxton, fondly known as "Big Maple," who was an exceptional starting pitcher in Major League Baseball. Paxton's baseball journey began at the University of Kentucky, where his impressive pitching skills caught the attention of MLB scouts. He was chosen by the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paxton and the Seattle Mariners came to an agreement on a one-year, $8.5 million deal on February 18, 2021. Paxton and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal on December 1, 2021, which included a two-year club option.

Other MLB players who have split their time between the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox

Former MLB relief pitcher and current radio color analyst for the Philadelphia Phillies, Larry Andersen is an American. Andersen played for the Cleveland Indians (1975, 1977, 1979), Seattle Mariners (1981–1982), Philadelphia Phillies (1983–1986, 1993–1994), Houston Astros (1986–1990), Boston Red Sox (1990), and San Diego Padres (1991–1992). He also played for the Philadelphia Phillies (1983–1986, 1993–1994).

Baseball pitcher Matt Andriese plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Prior to joining the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), he played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, and Seattle Mariners in Major League Baseball (MLB). Andriese agreed to a $1.85 million, one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox on December 23, 2020. Andriese and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a big league deal on August 22, 2021.

Dominican pitcher Jonathan Aro plays for the Mariachis de Guadalajara in the Mexican League. He played for the Seattle Mariners before making his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2015. In June 2011, Aro was signed by the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent. Aro and Wade Miley were dealt by the Red Sox to the Seattle Mariners on December 7, 2015.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Scott Atchison spent time between 2004 and 2015 with the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, and San Francisco Giants.In the 49th round of the 1998 amateur draft, the Mariners selected Atchison once again, and he signed a contract with the organization in May 1999. Atchison and the Red Sox agreed to a one-year, incentive-filled deal on December 7, 2009.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!