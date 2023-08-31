Which Rays players have also played for the Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31

The Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves - two clubs firmly in this year’s postseason picture - meet in one of the intersections of the August 31 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Therefore, participants aiming for an ‘immaculate’ score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

"Immaculate Grid 151 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

There hasn’t been a lot of business between the two sides in recent years, but even then, there are a good number of options to choose from. A total of 76 players have proudly donned both jerseys at some point during their career.

Fortunately, this article is here to walk you through some of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 31: Which Rays players have also played for the Braves?

The first name that comes to mind for the Rays - Braves intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Tampa Bay Rays starting catcher Christian Bethancourt.

The 31-year-old started his major league journey with the Atlanta Braves, making his debut in 2013 and going on to represent the franchise until the end of the 2015 season.

The recently retired José Bautista is another excellent shout for this intersection. The Toronto Blue Jays icon had brief stints with the erstwhile Devil Rays (2004) and Braves (2018). His tenure with either club lasted 25 and 32 days, respectively.

Braves catcher Travis D’Arnaud also qualifies for this intersection. The former All-Star spent the majority of the 2019 campaign with the Rays before the Braves came knocking for his signature later that offseason.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

Nick Anderson

Jeff Bennett

Joe Borowski

Danys Báez

Norm Charlton

Yonny Chirinos

Lance Cormier

Juan Cruz

Dana Eveland

Kyle Farnsworth

Roberto Hernández

Edwin Jackson

Albie Lopez

Tom Martin

Collin McHugh

Charlie Morton

Damian Moss

Joe Nelson

Jake Odorizzi

Check out Baseball Reference - they feature an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one solitary inning for either franchise.