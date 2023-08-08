Which record did Shohei Ohtani break vs Giants? Angels phenom reaches another historic MLB milestone 

Superstar two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani keeps setting records. On Monday night at Angel Stadium, Ohtani swiped his 15th base of the season during the first inning of the Angels' 8-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

He made history by being the first player to have at least 40 home runs and 15 stolen bases through 114 games for his team.

Ohtani smashed his MLB-leading 40th home run on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, making him the clear favorite to win the AL MVP Award for the second time in three seasons. That day, he also got the start on the mound but exited after four innings due to cramping in his right middle finger.

Shohei Ohtani's honors and achievements

Ohtani received the Los Angeles Angels Player of the Year Award for 2021 as well as the Nick Adenhart Pitcher of the Year Award from his teammates. After gaining unanimous approval, Ohtani became the 23rd pitcher and the first designated hitter to receive the American League Most Valuable Player honor.

Ohtani is also the only player to have been selected to both the first team and second team for the 2021 All-MLB Team. He won the Edgar Martnez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, making him the first pitcher, first Japanese player and first member of the Angels.

Ohtani also received the Silver Slugger Award for the American League's top designated hitter, honoring him as the league's finest offensive player.

Furtermore, Ohtani received awards from the Associated Press, Sporting News, Baseball Digest, and Baseball America as well as being selected the Major League Player of the Year.

He received the Players Choice Player of the Year Award, the Sporting News Player of the Year Award, and the Players Choice American League Outstanding Player Award from his MLB peers.

Shohei Ohtani once again made MLB history on July 6, 2022, when he became the first player since RBI became an official statistic in 1920 to record 10 strikeouts as a pitcher, two RBIs as a batter and a stolen base all in the same game against the Miami Marlins.