Which Reds players have also played for the Marlins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 11

The Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins have seen the likes of numerous players grace their ranks. According to Baseball Reference, 70 players have done this in the history of the game. Aug. 11 MLB Immaculate Grid has players guessing from this particular list. With a 58% accuracy rate, here are five individuals who have left their mark on both teams.

MLB Immacualte Grid Answers August 11: Which Reds players have also played for the Marlins?

Jack Armstrong, a pitcher known for his time with the Reds from 1988 to 1991, also found himself donning the Marlins’ jersey in 1993. Ammong Armstrong’s accolades, he was called to the All-Star game in 1990 and won the World Series Championship that same year. Armstrong also played for the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Another player is Manny Aybar, who was interestingly with both teams for a brief time in the year 2000. Manny Aybar had the unique experience of being part of multiple franchises within a single season.

Manny Aybar was woth both teams in the year 2000.

Burke Badenhop, who pitched for the Marlines from 2008 ro 2011, later found himself on the Reds’ roster in 2015. His contributions on the mound also include time with the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Ricky Bones, who had stints with both teams, demonstrated the dynamic journey of a player’s career. From donning the Red’ uniform in 1997 to representing the Marlins in 2000 and 2001. Bones was named an All-Star in 1994 and is currently the bullpen coach for the Washington Nationals and the Puerto Rico national team.

Ricky Bones is currently the bullpen manager for the Washington Nationals.

These players, each with their unique stories and contributions, have woven themselves into the fabric of both the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins, and serve as unique answers to the MLB Immaculate grid.