Which Silver Sluggers have also won MVP? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 2

Winning both a Silver Slugger award and an MVP award is a remarkable feat in the world of Major League Baseball. These awards recognize the best offensive performers in the game, and to achieve excellece in both categories is a testament to a player’s exceptional talent and impact on their team.

The MLB Immaculate Grid for September 2 has fans of the game guessing from a list of 64 players who can show off both awards. With an accuracy rate of 90% at the time of writing, here are some Silver Slugger winners who have also been MVP:

MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 2: Which Silver Sluggers have also won MVP?

The legendary Barry Bonds is a seven-time MVP and 12-time Silver Slugger winner. Bonds is widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters in baseball history, with a record-breaking 762 career home runs and an unparalleled ability to get on base.

Mookie Betts is a modern-day superstar who has already won an MVP and four Silver Slugger awards. Known for his outstanding all-around skills, Betts has consistently been one of the most electrifying players in the game.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 2: Mookie Betts won the AL MVP in 2018 for the Boston Red Sox, and has been awarded four Silver Sluggers throughout his career.

Often regarded as the "Millville Meteor," Mike Trout is a three-time MVP and an eight-time Silver Slugger recipient. His combination of power, speed, and defensive prowess has made him a generational talent. Notably, Mike Trout is the most picked player for today’s Immaculate Grid, with 11% of players choosing him.

A true icon of the game, Albert Pujols won three MVP awards and six Silver Sluggers. His consistency and power at the plate made him one of the most respected players in baseball history.

These four players represent the pinnacle of offensive excellence in MLB, with a combined total of 13 MVP awards and 30 Silver Sluggers awards. Their contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark, and they continue to inspire future generations.

Other players who have achieved an MVP and Silver Slugger Award include:

Jose Altuve

Jason Giambi

Ken Griffey Jr.

Aaron Judge

Shohei Ohtani

As for the remaining players on the list, they too have achieved greatness in their own right, with numerous Silver Slugger and MVP honors. Their names are etched in baseball history as some of the finest offensive talents ever to grace the diamond.