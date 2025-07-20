Which teams could sell big at MLB Trade Deadline? Exploring biggest names up for grabs ft. Cedric Mullins & others

We're less than two weeks away from the trade deadline, as plenty of players can be on the move come July 31. Several teams look like sure-shot buyers or sellers at this point but there are also teams who may like to keep the players with expiring contracts for a deep postseason run in October.
MLB.com labels the Orioles as “probable sellers.” Unless the Orioles find some way to surge to .500 in two weeks' time, their status isn't going to change. The Chicago White Sox are once again one of the weakest teams in the MLB, operating at 34-65. They'll also look to trade for the future. The Miami Marlins, at 46-51, are another team that will likely push to sell their players for a good haul.
The Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are teams that may look to sell at the trade deadline.
Moreover, there are a few teams like the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, LA Angels, Athletics, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers, whose approach is not yet clear because of positioning and because of roster depth.
Biggest names up for grabs this trade deadline ft. Cedric Mullins
#1 Cedric Mullins
The Orioles front office will be busy finding offers for the players on expiring contracts, such as All‑Star DH Ryan O’Hearn and center fielder Cedric Mullins.
Mullins is drawing significant trade buzz and there are rumors connecting him to the Mets, Astros, Guardians and Phillies. At this point, he is hitting .215/.295/.413 and is on pace for a 20–20 season. Meanwhile, his teammate O'Hearn is also expected to draw interest.
#2 David Bednar
The Pittsburgh Pirates closer has posted a 1.93 ERA since April 25. He's in high demand for contending teams looking to solidify their bullpen. The likes of the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox should be interested in his services more than anyone else.
#3 Emmanuel Clase
The Guardians' high-leverage arm is a three‑time All‑Star reliever. This season, he's performing like his old self, posting a 2.86 ERA along with 44 strikeouts and 21 saves in 44.0 innings. Cleveland is reportedly listening to offers for Clase.
#4 Mitch Keller
In Keller, the Pirates have found a consistent starter (3.48 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 20 starts). The upside in trading for him is that he's locked into a multi‑year deal (five-year, $77 million), so prospective teams could eye him as a long-term option. The Pirates could fetch bullpen depth in exchange for him.
#5 Sandy Alcantara
The Marlins pitcher is a 2022 NL Cy Young winner, but he is having the worst season of his career. In 19 starts and 97 innings, Alcantara has posted a 7.14 ERA. A rebound in the next few starts should put him back in the trade mix.
#6 Eugenio Suárez
The Diamondbacks star just had his fifth multi‑home‑run game. Suarez is an exceptional hitter and could drive good interest if the D-backs are willing to hear offers. His ability to play third base could come in handy for teams like the Yankees, Astros and several other American League teams.