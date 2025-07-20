Which teams could sell big at MLB Trade Deadline? Exploring biggest names up for grabs ft. Cedric Mullins & others

We're less than two weeks away from the trade deadline, as plenty of players can be on the move come July 31. Several teams look like sure-shot buyers or sellers at this point but there are also teams who may like to keep the players with expiring contracts for a deep postseason run in October.

Ad

MLB.com labels the Orioles as “probable sellers.” Unless the Orioles find some way to surge to .500 in two weeks' time, their status isn't going to change. The Chicago White Sox are once again one of the weakest teams in the MLB, operating at 34-65. They'll also look to trade for the future. The Miami Marlins, at 46-51, are another team that will likely push to sell their players for a good haul.

Ad

Trending

The Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies are teams that may look to sell at the trade deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, there are a few teams like the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, LA Angels, Athletics, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers, whose approach is not yet clear because of positioning and because of roster depth.

Biggest names up for grabs this trade deadline ft. Cedric Mullins

#1 Cedric Mullins

Ad

The Orioles front office will be busy finding offers for the players on expiring contracts, such as All‑Star DH Ryan O’Hearn and center fielder Cedric Mullins.

Mullins is drawing significant trade buzz and there are rumors connecting him to the Mets, Astros, Guardians and Phillies. At this point, he is hitting .215/.295/.413 and is on pace for a 20–20 season. Meanwhile, his teammate O'Hearn is also expected to draw interest.

#2 David Bednar

Ad

The Pittsburgh Pirates closer has posted a 1.93 ERA since April 25. He's in high demand for contending teams looking to solidify their bullpen. The likes of the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox should be interested in his services more than anyone else.

#3 Emmanuel Clase

The Guardians' high-leverage arm is a three‑time All‑Star reliever. This season, he's performing like his old self, posting a 2.86 ERA along with 44 strikeouts and 21 saves in 44.0 innings. Cleveland is reportedly listening to offers for Clase.

Ad

#4 Mitch Keller

In Keller, the Pirates have found a consistent starter (3.48 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 20 starts). The upside in trading for him is that he's locked into a multi‑year deal (five-year, $77 million), so prospective teams could eye him as a long-term option. The Pirates could fetch bullpen depth in exchange for him.

#5 Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins pitcher is a 2022 NL Cy Young winner, but he is having the worst season of his career. In 19 starts and 97 innings, Alcantara has posted a 7.14 ERA. A rebound in the next few starts should put him back in the trade mix.

Ad

#6 Eugenio Suárez

The Diamondbacks star just had his fifth multi‑home‑run game. Suarez is an exceptional hitter and could drive good interest if the D-backs are willing to hear offers. His ability to play third base could come in handy for teams like the Yankees, Astros and several other American League teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More