Which Toronto Blue Jays are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 14

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle on July 14 is something of a head-scratcher.

With a unique twist focusing on Toronto Blue Jays players in the Hall of Fame, this puzzle presents an intriguing challenge for fans.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the puzzle demands meticulous identification of intersecting players.

Here's the list of Toronto Blue Jays players that are in the Hall of Fame,

Roberto Alomar: Known for his exceptional skills as a second baseman, Alomar played for the Blue Jays from 1991 to 1995 and was a key contributor to their back-to-back World Series victories in 1992 and 1993.

Roy Halladay: A dominant pitcher, Halladay spent 12 seasons with the Blue Jays, earning six All-Star selections and winning the Cy Young Award in 2003. He is remembered as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.

Rickey Henderson: Although he only played for the Blue Jays for one season in 1993, Henderson's illustrious career secured his place in the Hall of Fame. He was a dynamic leadoff hitter and holds the record for the most stolen bases in MLB history.

Paul Molitor: Molitor played for the Blue Jays from 1993 to 1995 and was a crucial part of their World Series-winning team in 1993. A versatile player, he excelled as a designated hitter and infielder throughout his career.

Phil Niekro: While Niekro is primarily associated with the Atlanta Braves, he spent two seasons with the Blue Jays towards the end of his career (1987-1988). As a knuckleball pitcher, Niekro's longevity and craftiness earned him a Hall of Fame induction.

Other Toronto Blue Jays players that are in the Hall of Fame

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Dave Winfield: Winfield joined the Blue Jays in 1992 and played an instrumental role in their World Series triumph. A formidable outfielder with a powerful bat, he had a remarkable career that spanned two decades.

Frank Thomas: Thomas played for the Blue Jays in 2007 during the twilight of his career. Known as the "Big Hurt," he was a feared slugger and one of the most prolific hitters of his era.

Jack Morris: Morris spent just one season with the Blue Jays in 1992 but made a significant impact, particularly during the postseason. He was instrumental in helping the team secure its first World Series title.

Eddie Murray: Murray played for the Blue Jays in 1996, adding to his already impressive career. He was a consistent hitter known for his power and ability to drive in runs.

Roberto Alomar (Player Induction): Alomar deserves a second mention as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame primarily for his contributions to the Blue Jays. He became the first player to enter the Hall of Fame wearing a Toronto Blue Jays cap.

