Which Twins players have also played for the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 9

On August 9, MLB Immaculate Grid, asked among other things, for players who have played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Minnesota Twins at some point in their career.

One of the most popular baseball quiz games around, the Immaculate Grid releases a new 3 x 3 puzzle for fans to attempt each day. With nine squares to be populated, three hints are lined on the y-axis, with another three on the x-axis.

Usually, teams are given, and Immaclate Grid users will need to name a player who appeared for both during their careers, although sometimes the team names are replaced with a statistical value or career achievement.

Without further adew, let's delve into some names who have appeared for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins that can be entered into today's Immaculate Grid test.

Players who have played for Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins | MLB Immaculate Grid August 9

Pitcher Bert Blyleven is one of the few MLB players to be born in the European Netherlands. Growing up in California, Blyleven soon took to baseball. He was selected by the Minnesota Twins out of high school, and as a 23-year old in 1973, posted a 2.52 ERA alongside an MLB-best 9 complete game shutouts. In 1976, he was traded to the Texas Rangers, where his 1977 2.74 ERA set a record that still stands as the best ERA posted by a Rangers starter. Blyleven was traded to Pittsburgh in the first four-team deal in MLB history. His 3,701 strikeouts place him fifth in MLB history, Blyleven was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

In 2006, Twins southpaw Francisco Liriano posted a 12-3 record alongside a 2.16 ERA as a sophomore 22-year old to win an All-Star honor as well as a third-place finish in AL Rookie of the Year voting. In 2010, he was named the AL comeback player of the year after putting up a 3.62 ERA in 31 starts. After making the move to Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013, he went 16-8, boasting a 3.02 ERA to finish in the top ten in Cy Young voting and win a comeback award again. To this day, Liriano remains to only player to win the Comeback Player Award in both the NL and AL.

Canadian Justin Morneau made his debut for the Minnesota Twins in 2003. Three seasons later, the first baseman hit .321.375/.559 with 34 home runs and 130 RBIs to win the AL MVP Award. After hitting 31 home runs in 2007, Morneau became the first Twins player to hit back-to-back 30-home run seasons since 1987. A four-time All-Star despite dealing with injuries throughout his career, Morneau spent the 2013 season on the Pirates before retiring as a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

Rich Hill, the oldest player in the current MLB at 42, is also eligible for this Immaculate Grid. While it seems as though Hill has played for every team, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins are included. Hill went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA and 31 strikeouts as a member of the Twins in the shortened 2020 season. Ahead of 2023, he inked a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, only to be traded to the San Diego Padres at the August 1 deadline.